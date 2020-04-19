Mayanja had best days at Simba SC and Kagera Sugar

The coach worked at four clubs during his coaching time in the VPL and explains why he enjoyed being at the two clubs

Ugandan tactician Jackson Mayanja has claimed he had the best of moments of his career during his time at Simba SC and Kagera Sugar.

Working for eight years in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL), Mayanja coached the two clubs in addition to Coastal Union and Kinondoni Municipal Council FC.

“If you ask me the best places I have worked as a coach during my time in Tanzania, perhaps it is at Kagera Sugar and Simba,” Mayanja, who is currently in charge of the Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Kyetume FC, told Mwanaspoti.

“I had a great relationship with my fellow coaches, the players, the staff members and fans who saw me on the side of their favourites teams. They all gave me the required support that I wanted during my time at their clubs.”

Although the former Ugandan international, also known as ‘Mia Mia’, stated he had good days at both Coastal Union and KMC, he is quick to explain why those days cannot be compared to those at Simba and Kagera Sugar.

“At Coastal Union and KMC, I had no problem working there but at the same time let me be honest to myself and say the times I had at Kagera Sugar and at Simba were the days that were accompanied by great joy,” he added.

The tactician also blamed Tanzanian players for laziness which he says has denied the majority of them chances to realise their full potential career-wise.

“You cannot get any further if as a footballer, you are not working extra hard. Tanzania has great talents but the players are somewhat lazy,” added Mayanja.

“If they work hard when they are fit, they are guaranteed to go far since they are talented. But talent alone cannot take anyone far.”

KMC remain Mayanja’s last Tanzanian side he coached after he was sacked on November 9, 2019, after a home loss to Kagera Sugar.

Mayanja, a Caf ‘A’ licensed coach, previously managed at Lyantonde (URA), Kiyovu FC, Bunamwaya (Vipers SC), KCC, Kololo SS, and also was the Cranes assistant coach for over six years.