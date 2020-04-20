‘Armed bandits’ kill dozens of villagers in northwest Nigeria, according to police

Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in northwestern Katsina state in the early hours of Saturday, local police said.

“Armed bandits”, some of whom carried AK 47 rifles, carried out the attacks, police in Katsina said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the past year by criminal gangs who have committed robberies and kidnappings in northwest Nigeria.

Such attacks have exacerbated security problems in the most populous country in Africa, which is already struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and community violence over grazing rights in central states.

Armed men, some with AK 47 rifles, carried out the attacks in three local state authorities in the early hours of Saturday between 12:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. GMT) and around 3 a.m., Katsina police said in its communicated.

“There have been reports of organized and simultaneous attacks in villages of Danmusa, Dutsenma and Safana by groups of armed bandits,” said the statement in connection with some of the attacks.

“Police, Nigerian army, Nigerian air force, civil defense and DSS (Department of State Services) detachments have been deployed to the region,” he said. added.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement, said he would not tolerate the mass killing of innocent people by criminal gangs.

“In accordance with my commitment to the security of the population, these attacks will come up against a decisive force,” said Buhari, originally from Katsina.

(REUTERS)