Israelis demonstrate at a distance

Wearing face masks and standing two meters apart, thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Sunday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while respecting the strict social distancing rules of Covid-19.

The organizers of the demonstration marked places on the ground for the demonstrators to stand up to guarantee compliance with the rules of social distancing.

Netanyahu is currently negotiating an agreement with political rival Benny Gantz to form a coalition government.

Protesters called on Gantz to reject the deal with Netanyahu, which is the subject of a criminal charge in three corruption cases, while criticizing the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which included telephone follow-up to civilians by the intelligence services.

“We are fighting for everything and everything that is essential for the future of this country and our children,” Yair Lapid, an opposition lawmaker, told Reuters at the rally. “

“Israeli democracy and the way this government, in its neglect, manages coronation.”

Israel has reported more than 13,000 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths, but Netanyahu announced Sunday that some of the country’s locking restrictions would be relaxed.