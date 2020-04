In tonight’s edition: Zimbabwe’s health system is further stressed by the malaria epidemics that have killed at least 131 people. Burkina Faso and Ghana have started to relax measures against coronaviruses, but the number of cases continues to increase in both countries and there are fears that the changes may have come too soon. And finally in Gabon, masks are now compulsory but the majority of people still have no equipment and are having economic difficulties.