Iran says it launched military satellite into orbit

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard force said on Wednesday that it had launched the country’s first military satellite into orbit.

The powerful force said that a “Messenger” satellite was used to launch the Noor (light) satellite, without going into details of the technology used.

The launch took place at a time of high tension with the United States over Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs and months after the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Baghdad on January 3 .

“The first Iranian military satellite, Noor, was launched this morning from central Iran in two stages. The launch was successful and the satellite has reached orbit, “said state television.

Noor was now orbiting 425 km (264 miles) above the surface of the Earth, the guards said on their website.

