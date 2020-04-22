Newcastle United’s Atsu advances as Crystal Palace’s Zaha crashes out of ePremier League Invitational

The African stars were both in action in Wednesday’s Round of 16 games but only Ghana international managed to progress to the quarter-finals
Zaha and Sterling kicked off day 2 of the tournament but the Ivorian forward succumbed to a 5-4 defeat with the Man City forward progressing to the next round.
Atsu wrapped up day two’s proceedings against Tottenham’s Sissoko and it was late finish that secured his victory after the French midfielder cancelled out his first-half opener.
The Ghana international will now face Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the quarter-finals as he aims for the title.
Everton’s Andre Gomes scored the highest number of goals on Wednesday after romping to an 8-0 win over Chelsea’s Reece James.
Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi is expected to fly Leicester City’s flag on Thursday when he takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Diogo Jota in another last-16 clash.