South African university innovations bring practical solutions to PPE crisis

In tonight’s edition: The World Bank estimates that the coronovirus crisis could see the region lose about $ 37 billion in remittances this year. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, it is feared that coronovirus containment measures will put vulnerable women at risk. Cases of domestic violence in the country have increased in recent weeks. Finally, South Africa is participating in the global race to find the medical and safety kits it needs to contain the virus. We meet with Ahmed Shaikh, director general of the Regent Business School in Durban.