Coronavirus: Bidvest Wits midfielder Alexander on why the break has badly affected them

The Clever Boys player expects all the PSL teams to start from scratch if the current season resumes

Bidvest Wits midfielder Alexander Cole has expressed his thoughts on the forced Premier Soccer League (PSL) break, saying it has affected their momentum.

However, the former SuperSport United anchorman is of the view that all the PSL teams will start from scratch and states it’s not only the Clever Boys that are affected by the break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old player also explains that as professional players, they are expected to hit the ground running whilst adding that the decision on who will be crowned as champions must be decided by the league’s governing body.

“Before the lockdown, I think we were doing well, bagging points and winning games. We had some momentum,” Alexander told IOL.

“But I think that the break hasn’t come at the right time. The lockdown, though, is not only affecting Wits but every team in the country.

“We need to do the things that we can control. As professional players, we are all at home and have the time on our hands. And what we do with the time at home should allow us to compete when we come back, so that we are not far behind in our fitness.”

With many having expressed thoughts that current log leaders, Kaizer Chiefs should be handed the PSL title, the Cape Town-born midfielder has a different view.

“It’s a big, complex situation because some people are saying the league should be considered null and void and we should resume again next season,” he added.

“But it’s difficult for the teams in the NFD (National First Division) because they want to come up.

“This is not only affecting the teams at the top, who are chasing for the league title but those that are at the bottom, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

“So it’s a complex situation. I think it’s up to the league to look for situations where we know that everyone – the players and fans – are risk-free.”

As things stand, coach Gavin Hunt’s troops currently occupy the sixth spot with 38 points and have nine matches to wrap up their 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, with South Africa currently in lockdown until April 30, it remains unclear as to when the PSL season could be completed.