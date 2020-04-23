Iran summons Swiss ambassador amid warnings it will destroy US warships

Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador to Tehran, who represents US interests in the country, on the recent tensions in the Gulf, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday. press agency IRIB.

The ambassador received a message to convey to the United States that Iran will firmly defend its maritime rights in the Gulf and respond to any threats.

Iran has warned it will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite leader said on state TV one day after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against the “harassment” of American ships.

“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any US terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens the security of Iranian military or non-military ships,” said Hossein Salami. “Security in the Persian Gulf is one of Iran’s strategic priorities.”

Trump said on Wednesday that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to shoot all Iranian ships that harass it at sea, but later said it would not change the military’s rules of engagement.

Earlier this month, the US military said that 11 Navy Guards Revolutionary Guard naval vessels approached U.S. Navy and Coast Guard vessels in the Gulf, calling the movements ” dangerous and provocative ”.

Iran blamed its longtime adversary for the incident.

“I tell the Americans that we are absolutely determined and serious about defending our national security, our maritime borders, our maritime security and our security forces, and we will respond decisively to any sabotage,” said Salami.

“The Americans have known our power in the past and must learn from it.”

Tensions between Iran and the United States have increased again since 2018, when Trump withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with six world powers in 2015 and re-imposed crippling sanctions.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)