Prime Minister Updates International Partners On Somalia’s COVID-19 Response

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, held a video conference with representatives from Somalia’s international partners, primarily discussing the COVID-19 crisis within the country.

The PM briefed the officials on his administration’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus and urged them to focus their support to the containment of the pandemic and to aid vulnerable sections of society affected by the virus. He recommended embarking on a building programme to install one hospital in each federal Member State with the capacity and capability to treat COVID-19 cases.

He thanked the international community for their continued commitment and support to the nation and the government.

He noted that the Somali people would be eternally grateful to those partners who intervened in assisting the nation through this crisis.

The Ambassadors and representatives from the international humanitarian agencies reportedly lauded the federal government’s efforts.