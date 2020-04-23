Why our KPL promotion journey has been ‘thorny’ for years – Shabana

Being one of the iconic teams in the country, the Glamour Boys have found it hard to get their way back to the top-tier

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have stated why their quest to earn promotion back to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) has not been smooth.

Shabana is one of the traditional clubs in the country but have had to spend their time in the lower tiers for the better part of the last decade due to varied reasons.

Although the Glamour Boys started the current season on a better footing, the Kisii-based club faltered as the campaign intensified and are now 10th with 35 points from 27 games.

“Our journey to get back to the top football started from scratch in 2008 and has been thorny for many years due to a lack of financial support and general goodwill from the current federation,” the club’s statement read on their Facebook page.

Shabana also revisited their history written in the late stages of the previous Millenium and when the current century was starting.

“We represented Kenya in the Africa Champions Cup in 1988 beating Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors at home before crashing out in the second leg. We also featured in the 2000 Caf Cup against Hay Al Arab of Sudan,” Shabana remembered.

Having been the best feeder club to the national team in the 1980s and 1990s, Shabana revealed their pride of having the greatest players then.

“Harambee Stars’ legends Henry Motego, the late Henry Nyandoro, goalkeeper-turned-striker Mike Okoth, Richard Otambo, Salim Mabruk, Hussein Omar ‘Tigana’, Kisco Kariuki, Peter Kamau and defenders Sammy Simiyu, Seif Puzo, Sylvester Mageni, Evans Ombuna and Alfred ‘Fwaya’ Oloo, to mention but a few are some of the big names we have produced,” concluded the NSL club.

The NSL, as is the case with all leagues in the country, remain in a state of a lull following the restriction on public movements due to the measures put in place by the government in order to fight the coronavirus.