All hat-tricks scored in I-League

By
hanad
-

Odafa Okolie tops the list with 13 hat-tricks to his name…

In 2007, the National Football League (NFL) was rechristened to I-League. A whopping 71 hat-tricks have been scored in 13 editions with Odafa Okolie leading the pack. The Nigerian has 13 hat-tricks to his name whereas, Pedro Manzi has the record of scoring most hat-tricks in a season for Chennai City. 

Goal takes a look at all those instances. 

2007-08

On six occassions a player scored three goals or more in this season. Felix Chimaokwu’s hat-trick for Salgaocar came in a losing cause as the greens went down 5-4 to Mohun Bagan. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Eduardo da Silva Escobar (JCT)

 East Bengal

 1-3

Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers )East Bengal3-2
Felix Chimaokwu (Salgaocar)Mohun Bagan4-5
Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)Salgaocar1-5
Ranty Martins (Dempo)  Sporting Goa4-1
Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)Mahindra United4-2

2008-09

In this campaign, Okolie scored two hattricks and in the home match against Vasco, he netted six goals. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)Vasco1-4
Mboyo Iyomi (Dempo)Churchill Brothers3-3
Odafa Okolie6 (Churchill Brothers)Vasco9-1

2009-10

Out of four hat-tricks this season, Muritala Ali tallied two. While Baljit Sahni became the first Indian to score three goals in a match in I-League. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Baljit Sahni (JCT)Shillong Lajong5-1
Muritala Ali (Mahindra United)Salgaocar4-1
Muritala Ali (Mahindra United)Air India4-0
Odafa Okolie (Churchill Brothers)Chirag United2-4

2010-11

10 hat-tricks were scored in this season. In the match between Mohun Bagan and Pailan Arrows, one player from each team scored a hat-trick and the match ended 5-4 in Bagan’s favour. Whereas Ranti Martins and Beto both scored thrice against Air India to thump them 14-0. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Odafa Okolie4 (Churchill Brothers)Mumbai FC1-5
Odafa Okolie5 (Churchill Brothers)Pailan Arrows6-0
Mandjou Keita (Pune FC)JCT4-0
Anil Kumar (Viva Kerala)Air India7-1
Jeje Lalpekhlua (Pailan Arrows) Air India5-2
Tolgay Ozbey (East Bengal)Air India3-0
Jeje Lalpekhlua4 (Pailan Arrows) Mohun Bagan4-5
Muritala Ali (Mohun Bagan)Pailan Arrows4-5
Ranti Martins6 (Dempo)Air India14-0
Beto4 (Dempo)Air India14-0

2011-12

A dozen hat-tricks were scored in this campaign. The most in a single season to date. Odafa Okolie, Tolgay Ozbey and David Opara scored two hat-tricks each. Opara’s hat-trick against Sporting Goa was special because it is to date the only hat-trick scored by a player after coming on as a substitute.

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)Pailan Arrows1-3
James Moga (Sporting Goa)Salgaocar4-2
Joshimar (Prayag United)Pune5-1
Tolgay Ozbey4 (East Bengal)HAL1-8
Henri Antchouet (Churchill Brothers)Shillong Lajong6-0
David Opara (Churchill Brothers) Sporting Goa5-0
Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)Churchill Brothers2-3
David Opara (Churchill Brothers) Chirag United Kerala4-0
Rohit Chand (HAL)Pune FC4-6
Gbeneme Friday4(Mumbai FC)HAL5-1
David Sunday (Chirag United Kerala)East Bengal3-4
Chinadorai Sabeeth (Pailan Arrows)Chirag United Kerala0-3

2012-13

Goals continued to flourish in this season as well. Once again 10 hat-tricks were scored with Ranti Martins and Odafa Okolie scoring two each. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Ranti Martins (Prayag United) Air India5-1
Akram Moghrabi (Churchill Brothers) ONGC5-0
Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)Sporting Goa3-1
Ranti Martins5 (Prayag United) United Sikkim10-1
Bineesh Balan (Churchill Brothers)Sporting Goa8-4
Chidi Edeh (East Bengal)Salgaocar1-4
Koko Sakibo (Dempo)United Sikkim7-0
CK Vineeth (Prayag United)Air India1-4
Odafa Okolie (Mohun Bagan)Sporting Goa1-5
Josimar (Salgaocar)United Sikkim9-0

Pedro Manzi Chennai City

2013-14

With the best strikers in the twilight of their careers, only four hat-tricks were scored in this edition. Neither Odafa nor Martins scored a hat-trick in this season. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Ogba Kalu Nnanna (Sporting Goa)Shillong Lajong5-1
Tolgay Özbey4(Dempo)Churchill Brothers1-4
Yusif Yakubu (Mumbai FC) Churchill Brothers4-2
Cornell Glen (Shillong Lajong)Mohammedan Sporting4-5

2014-15

Out of the six hat-tricks scored in this season, two were struck by Indians. Thongkhosiem Haokip and Seityasen Singh scored for Pune FC and Royal Wahingdoh respectively. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Thongkhosiem Haokip (Pune FC)Shillong Lajong5-2
Ranti Martins5 (East Bengal)Dempo1-5
Seityasen Singh (Royal Wahingdoh)Salgaocar4-2
Cornell Glen (Shillong Lajong)Bharat FC3-1
Cornell Glen (Shillong Lajong)East Bengal5-1
Odafa Okolie (Sporting Goa)Pune FC4-0

2016

Three hat-tricks were scored this season with Martins scoring two of them. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Ranti Martins (East Bengal)Shillong Lajong4-0
Darryl Duffy (Salgaocar)DSK Shivajians2-3
Ranti Martins (East Bengal)Aizawl2-3

2017

Once again, only three hat-tricks were scored in the season with CK Vineeth notching his against Mumbai FC. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
C.K. Vineeth (Bengaluru FC)Mumbai FC3-0
Wedson Anselme (East Bengal)Minerva Punjab0-5
Bektur Talgat Uulu4 (Churchill Brothers)Chennai City6-1

2018

Dudu Omagbemi scored the solitary hat-trick in this season. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Dudu Omagbemi (East Bengal)Chennai City7-0

2018-19

A certain Pedro Manzi arrived in Chennai City and he scored four of the six hat-tricks this season. Chennai City went on to lift their maiden championship. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)Indian Arrows4-1
Willis Plaza (Churchill Brothers)Shillong Lajong4-2
Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)Shillong Lajong6-1
Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)Gokulam Kerala3-2
Pedro Manzi (Chennai City)NEROCA3-3
Laldanmawia Ralte (East Bengal)Shillong Lajong5-0

2019-20

In the last edition of I-League, three hat-tricks were scored. 

Player NameAgainstMatch Result
Aser Dipanda (Punjab FC)NEROCA3-2
Pritam Singh (NEROCA)TRAU5-0
Fran Gonzalez (Mohun Bagan)NEROCA6-2

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR