Mhlongo and Zulu rumours destabilising Black Leopards – Ramunenyiwa

The Lidoda Duvha club official has explained why they are yet to extend expiring contracts amidst reported interest from other PSL clubs

Black Leopards media officer Berry Ramunenyiwa has dismissed reports indicating that more players are set to leave the club.

Lidoda Duvha have parted ways with attacking midfielders Thuso Phala and Karabo Tshepe in recent months.

Pentjie Zulu and Joseph Mhlongo are also rumoured to be on their way out with their Leopards contracts said to be expiring at the end of June 2020.

Ramunenyiwa has decided to address the rumours, with the PSL having been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t understand where people are getting all these wrong stories about players’ contracts,” said Ramunenyiwa on Daily Sun.

“All we know is that everything, including contracts negotiations, have been stopped because of the Covid-19 crisis. President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that everything should stop.

“How can we continue with negotiations while other teams have stopped? We are in a lockdown and the players are at home, and we cannot continue with negotiations.”

Left-back Zulu, who is a former Orlando Pirates academy player, has been linked with SuperSport United and AmaZulu, while forward Mhlongo is said to be on the radar of Gauteng clubs, Highlands Park, Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates.

“We don’t know about Zulu and Mhlongo’s negotiations not going well. Fifa has also told everyone in football to stop everything and focus on this worldwide coronavirus crisis,” Ramunenyiwa said.

“So, people need to stop creating stories which destabilise the team. We are following the Ramaphosa and Fifa rules on coronavirus.

“Our players are very far at home and we cannot sit down with them and talk about contracts.”