Saudi Arabia partially relaxes lockdown for Ramadan but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca

King Salman of Saudi Arabia gave the order to partially lift the curfew in all regions of the kingdom, to return it from 9 am to 5 pm, from Sunday to Wednesday May 13, while respecting a curfew 24 hours in Mecca and in previously isolated neighborhoods, The State News Agency (SPA) announced Sunday morning.

The order also allowed the opening of certain economic and commercial activities, which include wholesale and retail stores in addition to shopping centers, in the period from 6 to 20 Ramadan, from Wednesday April 29 to Wednesday May 13. (REUTERS)