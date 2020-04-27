Ngotho and Odette most effective at Posta Rangers – Mbugi

The skipper has stated the two players stabilise the team and are good for buildup from the back

Posta Rangers captain Joseph Mbugi feels comfortable when Charles Odette and Suleiman Ngotho marshal the team’s defence during matches.

The two central defenders have been excellent for the Sammy Omollo-led charges, and are the reason the club has shown remarkable improvement in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) as compared to last season.

The skipper has revealed the reason why the two players are vital for the team.

“[Suleiman and Odette] give us the much-needed stability at the back,” Mbugi told Goal on Monday.

“Most defenders struggle to start buildups from the back, but it is not the case with them.

“They make work easy for the midfielders and when they are out, you will feel the difference.

“Their partnership and communication at the back are also good and it has helped get the team out of trouble on many occasions.”

The 34-year-old midfielder has also opined on the self-training players have been subjected to owing to Covid-19.

“It is tough to train alone and I am sure most players from all teams are struggling as well,” Mbugi added.

“It will be tough to cope immediately with the intensity at the top level once the league resumes.

“However, we will give our best; I just urge my colleagues to continue giving their best at home consistently.”

Posta Rangers have so far managed to collect 30 points from the 23 matches played and are 11th on the 17-team table.