Nigeria to begin gradual easing of lockdown on key cities on May 4

Dozens of construction workers in Lagos were arrested on Monday after demonstrating against coronovirus control measures in the largest city in Africa. President Buhari later announced a gradual and gradual easing of the lockout in key cities on May 4. In Côte d’Ivoire, a new radio program broadcast via WhatsApp, is responsible for fighting false news. news sent directly to their phone. . And finally Ramadan started this weekend for the Muslims of Senegal and the first Iftar meal to break the fast took place last Saturday evening. An important moment for 95% of Muslims in the country.