Saudi-led coalition calls for end to escalation in south Yemen

A Saudi-led coalition said on Monday that all parties must regain the status that existed before the Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared an emergency in Aden, news agency reports said. official press release.

The coalition said all measures that contradict the Riyadh deal should be canceled and called for an end to any escalation in Yemen.

“We stress the need to restore conditions to their previous state in the interim capital Aden,” the coalition said in tweets from the official Saudi news agency.

United Arab Emirates-backed STC on Sunday announced an emergency regime in Aden and all southern governorates, a move Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed Al-Hadhrami called “resumption of his insurgency” army (STC) and total rejection and withdrawal of the Riyadh agreement. “

