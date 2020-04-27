Virtual cinema festival to screen films from Cannes, Venice

The world’s best film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Toronto and Berlin, will participate in a free 10-day virtual cinema program starting next month, the Tribeca Festival in New York announced on Monday.

YouTube will host screenings for “We Are One: A Global Film Festival” from May 29 and will include feature films, short films, documentaries and roundtables.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and encourage viewers to donate to the COVID-19 relief efforts, organizers said.

They have not yet announced a specific program for the digital event.

Earlier this month, organizers of Cannes, the first festival held each year on the Côte d’Azur, said that a sparkling event would be difficult to organize “in its original form” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially scheduled for May 12-23, the festival was postponed until the end of June, but the French government then banned all major festivals until mid-July at the earliest in an effort to stem the epidemic.

The new, highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus has blocked cultural events around the world, shutting down theaters and museums and forcing the cancellation of spring programming because a large part of the world’s population is invited to stay at home. she.

“We often talk about the film’s particularly powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO of Tribeca, in a statement.

“Everyone needs healing right now.”

(AFP)