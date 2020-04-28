People who don’t support Kaizer Chiefs criticize him – Sabail’s Ekstein defends Middendorp

The skillful playmaker, who is now plying his trade in Azerbaijan, has reflected on his time with Amakhosi

Sabail FK attacking midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has backed his former coach at Kaizer Chiefs, Ernst Middendorp.

The German tactician has been criticised by some fans since the turn of the year with Amakhosi blowing hot and cold, but they remain at the top of the PSL log.

Ekstein, who was part of the Chiefs first-team between 2014 and 2019, reflected on his time with the Naturena-based giants while working with Middendorp and Steve Komphela.

“I was playing under coach Steve and I did well whenever I was given a chance, and under coach Middendorp I was able to contribute more to the team,” Ekstein told MarawaTV.

“And he would explain to me why he took me off and how he expects me to play as a number 10.”

Ekstein left Amakhosi at the end of the 2018/19 season after failing to agree on terms for a new contract.

Chiefs recorded three defeats and one win in their last four competitive matches before the current season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic last month.

“Most of the people that criticise the coach [Middendorp] are people who don’t even support Chiefs,” Ekstein continued.

“And if any of the people that complain about the coach on social media which support Chiefs; they might not be happy with the team’s playing style under the coach.”

The Bekkersdal-born player feels that Middendorp’s critics will not be silenced even if he guides the team to its fifth PSL title.

“No matter what happens at Chiefs not everyone will be happy about the way the coach works, even if they win the league,” he added.

“One thing I know about him is he will do what benefits the team and his players.”