The Stars of Guinness Night Football

Celebrity football fans were one of the biggest attractions of Guinness Night Football, a series of events which brought together the best of African sports, culture and music.

The 5-a-side tournament, which brought together some of the finest players from Cameroon, Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda, was the highlight of the event, but Guinness’s ambassadors more than played their part in an unforgettable extravaganza.

From the world of sport, Rio Ferdinand was the guest of honour for the Pan African Extravaganza in Lagos, putting his fellow celebs through their paces before meeting and greeting supporters, and signing autographs for Nigerian fans.

Cameroon women’s player Njoya Ajara, who netted for the Indomitable Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup in France last year, was also present at the event in Douala, showing off her ball-juggling skills and getting to know the fans in attendence.

Some of the continent’s finest music stars also turned out to support the cause; Nigerian hip-hop prodigy Davido and Uganda’s Bebe Cool both took part in the 5-a-side grand final, urging on their teams as touchline coaches.

“The event has been lit,” Nigerian recording artist Magnito said after the Abuja event. “I’d say it’s the most lit event I’ve been to this year, because the crowd is amazing.

“The atmosphere is beautiful, all the flyest guys and the flyest girls in Abuja are in the building.”

There were also performances from the likes of Salatiel, DJ Neptune, Peruzzi, Do2dtun and Sauti Sol, as football fans in Lagos were treated to a truly African and thoroughly unforgettable evening of sports and music.