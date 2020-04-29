General Haftar claims he has ‘mandate of the people’ to govern Libya

The UN-backed Libyan government has accused military strongman Khalifa Haftar of trying to organize another coup after announcing this week that he has a popular mandate to rule the turbulent country. In addition, in South Africa, protests against the foreclosure of the country began on March 26. Some local businesses have even been affected by looting, as our correspondents report. And we meet street artists in Senegal who create spectacular murals to remind people how to protect themselves from the coronavirus.