Anti-apartheid veteran Denis Goldberg dies

South African anti-apartheid crusader Denis Goldberg died at his home near Cape Town. He was 87 years old and Goldberg’s activism led him to stand trial alongside Nelson Mandela. His struggle to end apartheid saw him spend 22 years behind bars.

Also on tonight’s show:

More than a thousand people have been evicted from their homes in Ehtiopia in the past few weeks … Amnesty International has criticized the authorities, claiming that hundreds of families are now on the streets in the midst of the Covid pandemic 19.

And we are examining the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the financial technology industry in Africa.