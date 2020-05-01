Coronavirus: SuperSport United’s Williams improving dribbling skills

The Matsatsantsa keeper says he’s using the forced PSL break to improve his silky touches

Despite being regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is using the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to improve his skills.

The Matsatsantsa netminder says he is focusing on his dribbling skills as well, and coach Kaitano Tembo’s technical team is giving them a number of exercises to improve their technical skills, such as sprinting.

Moreover, the Port Elizabeth-born keeper has recently been handed the captain’s armband, taking over from outgoing midfielder Dean Furman, who is set to make a return to England.

“We get challenges from Monday to Friday and we have challenges like how many push-ups you can do in a minute, and there is jumping over a rope and the rope must be above your knees and you jump for one minute,” Williams told Phakaaathi.

“Other challenges include dribbling the ball around cones, we also have sprinting competition to see how many times you can sprint and touch the cones in a minute.

“That is just beside the program that our technical team has given us. My dribbling skills have obviously become much better now because in the last few weeks I have not dived, the only time I dive is when I dive into the swimming pool.”

Speaking about the importance of maintaining fitness and staying healthy during level four of the lockdown, the 28-year-old added that it’s challenging to train from home.

“But this is probably the most running I have ever done in my life because the only way to keep fit,” added the MTN8 winner.

“My complex is lenient with me to run just in front of the yard in the street, they allow me to do my exercises there. If you are weak you are going to suffer because you don’t want to let the team down and slack behind when we eventually return to training.

“This says a lot about a player and the coaches will know who they can rely on going forward because we can see by the challenges where we have rankings and the coach can see who is taking it seriously and who is not.

“If he sees that someone is slacking he can just give them a call. It is not easy and it really challenging because some of us don’t have big yards to do anything, we have limited space but it is tough times for everyone, not only in South Africa, we just have to stay.”