Legendary drummer Tony Allen has passed away

The legendary Nigerian drummer Afrobeat Tony Allen died at the age of 79 in Paris. Her death was sudden, but her manager says it was not linked to the current coronavirus pandemic. Allen is credited with being a pioneer in the Afrobeat genre with his former group mate Fela Kuti.

Also on the show, we speak with the humanitarian director of the Save the Children’s Ethiopia office. The charity warns that parts of East Africa face the triple threat of locust infestations, floods and Covid-19.

Elsewhere on the continent this Friday:

South Africa has started to loosen its lockdown, allowing sport at limited hours of the day and reopening certain industries.

Sudan criminalizes female genital mutilation. Practitioners now face 3 years behind bars.