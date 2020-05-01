Korean state news agency KCNA said Saturday that leader KimJong Un had witnessed the completion of a fertilizer plant in an area north of the capital, Pyongyang, in its first public activity report since April 11.

Reuters could not independently verify the KCNA report.

KCNA reported that Kimcut made a ribbon at Friday’s ceremony and that those who attended the event “broke out in thunderous cheers” Hurray! “for the Supreme Guide who commands the general march of all to accomplish the great cause of prosperity.”

Kim expressed satisfaction with the fertilizer plant’s production system, saying the plant has contributed significantly to the progress of the country’s chemical industry and food production, KCNA said.

Kimwas accompanied by several senior North Korean officials, including his younger sister KimYo Jong, said KCNA.

President Donald Trump said after the KCNA report that he would have something to say about Kimat when the time came.

There has been speculation about Kim’s health after he missed state founder KimIl Sung’s April 15 birthday celebrations. The day is a major holiday in North Korea and the head of the Kimas usually visits the mausoleum where his grandfather resides in the state.

Earlier, a source familiar with the analyzes and reports of the American intelligence services said that the American agencies thought that KimJong Un was not seriously ill and that he still remained much in power.

“We believe he is still in charge,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

The source could not immediately confirm the KCNA report.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(REUTERS)