Serie A clubs vote to carry on with season despite coronavirus

Despite reports that some Italian top flight clubs wanted to abandon the 2019-20 campaign, a consensus has been reached that the league can return

All 20 clubs in the Italian Serie A have voted to resume the 2019-20 season whenever possible.

There had been reports that come clubs were against restarting the season, with Italy having been one of the worst affected countries in Europe by coronavirus, however an agreement has now been reached between teams and the Italian football federation (FIGC).

The news was confirmed via a conference call on Friday, however it depends on whether the Italian government gives permission for football to start again.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said: “Of course we want to play football, it would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it, if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols.

“We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit and that my harmony with [president of the FIGC Gabriele] Gravina is absolute”.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli also reaffirmed his club’s willingness to complete the championship in its regular form if possible.

According to Tuttosport, he said: “You know that I prefer silence, this may have fueled incorrect interpretations of Juventus’ will. Well, I strongly reiterate that Juventus have the firm will to end the 2019/20 season. Starting training on May 18 and matches in June, there will be ways and times to end the seasons while respecting the indications of UEFA”.

