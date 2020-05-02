In life without football I’d be an accountant – Orlando Pirates’ Tlolane

The former Jomo Cosmos player would have pursued a career in accounting if he was not a professional footballer

Maritzburg United utility player Tebogo Tlolane has admitted he hasn’t imagined what his life would look like without football.

The defender-come-midfielder has managed to revive his career at the Team of Choice while on loan from Orlando Pirates.

Tlolane has scored once and registered three assists in five PSL appearances at Maritzburg after joining the club last January having struggled for game time at Bucs.

“Obviously, I have not imagined life without football, but if there was a career, I would have taken accounting,” Tlolane said on Far Post.

“I really liked a lot to be an accountant. The second one would have been logistics.”The 25-year-old player has had a chance to reflect on the current season which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked in which match he feels he delivered his best performance of the season, Tlolane picked Maritzburg’s back-to-back league wins over Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs last February.

“Those two gave us a huge boost and much confidence. The one I scored in against Stellenbosch at home, and the away game against Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

Tlolane has been keeping himself busy during lockdown by training, watching movies and communicating with his teammates on social media platforms.

“We keep in touch almost every day [with teammates and coach], just to check up how each other is doing. We also have some good calls together,” he revealed.

“I spend most of my time watching movies and series. I love Money Heist and the How to Get Away With Murder series. Movies are Bird Box, Fist Fight and Secret Obsession.

“I am most in contact with Keagan Buchanan, Thabiso Kutumela and Miguel Timm. We communicate via WhatsApp and Instagram.”