US tweets support for Taiwan, enraging China

The United States tweeted support for Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations on Friday, prompting a strong response from China expressing “strong outrage and firm opposition”.

The United States Mission to the United Nations tweet said that the world’s 193-member organization was founded to serve “all voices,” to welcome “a diversity of views and perspectives,” and to promote rights. of man. He said: “Preventing #Taiwan from setting foot on the United Nations grounds is an affront not only to the proud people of Taiwan, but to the principles of the United Nations.” It was retweeted by American Ambassador Kelly Craft.

US administration’s decision to suddenly raise Taiwan issue follows President Donald Tump’s criticism of China over coronavirus pandemic after weeks of elaborate praise for President Xi Jinping’s performance in the fight against the crisis.

Trump now accuses China of failing to act quickly to tell the world exactly what was going on and has suspended US contributions to the World Health Organization, accusing him of parroting Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, an autonomous country, and uses its diplomatic influence to prevent the island from joining any organization that requires a state to become a member. Taiwan left the United Nations in 1971 when China joined and is excluded from all its agencies, including the WHO assembly where its observer status was withdrawn. At the same time, it has one of the most robust public health systems in the world and has been praised for managing the virus epidemic.

Spokesman for the United Nations Mission in China described the tweet from the United States Mission as a “ serious violation ” of the General Assembly resolution that granted China the seat of the United Nations, three joint American press releases -Chinese and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China.

“A China”

“This seriously interferes with China’s internal affairs and deeply harms the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” said the unnamed spokesman. “There is only one China in the world. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legal government representing all of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. “

The mission of China accused the United States of “hypocrisy” for having welcomed the reception of divergent views of the UN while repeatedly using its power to issue visas to prevent or prevent member states from l ‘UN and civil society organizations to participate in United Nations activities.

China urged the United States to abide by the one-China principle, the three joint statements between the two countries and the General Assembly resolution “and to immediately cease supporting the Taiwan region, politicizing and to undermine the international response to the pandemic. “

“As the coronavirus rages across the world, people in all countries are calling for international solidarity in the fight against the pandemic,” said the spokesman. “The political manipulation of the United States on a matter concerning the fundamental interests of China will poison the atmosphere of cooperation of the member states at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed.”

(AP)