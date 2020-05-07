Republic of Congo’s President Sassou-Nguesso: ‘We’ve noticed a rise in the Covid-19 epidemic’

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 and RFI, the President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, spoke of the Covid-19 pandemic in his country, as well as a controversial treatment developed in Madagascar that the Republic of the Congo is planning to use. . He also spoke of the economic consequences of the health crisis and asked for up to “$ 500 million” from IMF assistance. Finally, he excluded the release of two imprisoned political opponents, Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and André Okombi Salissa, for health and humanitarian reasons.

“After 30 days of confinement, we have noticed an increase in the epidemic,” President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso told FRANCE 24 and RFI in an exclusive interview with the capital Brazzaville. The Republic of Congo now has ten deaths from Covid-19, “including two doctors”, and just over 260 cases of illness have been officially detected.

“We believe that the epidemic is still very present,” added Sassou-Nguesso. The country’s blockade, in force since March 31, was to be lifted at the end of April and was extended until May 15.

