81 New COVID-19 dates recorded in the last 24 hours

Mogadishu; Tuesday, May 12, 2020 —- The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) has confirmed that COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, making them the highest number in a single day. from the country. Five people have recovered from, and no patient has died.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Fowziya Abikar Nur, also confirmed that new cases were registered in Banadir region 44 Jubaland 24 in Puntland 5 and Hirshabelle 2.

Of the new patients, 50 are men and 31 are women. The number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country has reached 1,170, the death toll 52 and 126 people have recovered.

Miss Fowziya Abikar Nur, who has explained that the epidemic is spreading in the country, is the youngest number of people who come in and urge the youth to take extra care to protect their families, themselves and society in general. reduce its spread and other social effects.