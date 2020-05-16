Another Gor Mahia player locked out of his house over unpaid rent

K’Ogalo are facing tough financial times and have on numerous occasions failed to pay players

A Gor Mahia senior player has been locked out of his home and his belongings auctioned after failing to pay rent for months.

The 18-time champions have been struggling to pay their players’ salaries for several months. The key player who is currently in his rural area was called yesterday [Friday] and informed of the situation in Nairobi.

“I do not know what else to do, the loss suffered is too much,” the player who opted for anonymity for fear of victimization told Goal on Saturday.

“After receiving sh3000 twice, we were promised at least a one month salary. However, the club did not honour their promise, others were paid sh20000, others sh10000 with some players also getting sh5000.

“What will this money help us with? It is too little for us and we are asking unanswered questions.”

The K’Ogalo player has also revealed his contract with the team is ending at the end of the season and he is not keen on renewing it.

“My contract with the club ends at the end of the current campaign but if this is the situation, I will not extend it,” he added.

“I have many teams that have approached me and will have to asses them, analyse and make an informed decision. Leaving Gor Mahia is not easy but with the current happenings I have no option.”

On Friday, Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu also revealed the hotel he is staying in had refused to offer him services after failing to settle the initial bill which had reportedly hit sh600,000.

“It is tough here, the management has refused to offer me services insisting we have to settle their outstanding bills,” Owusu told Goal on Friday.

“On many occasions, I have to take a meal a day and that is after almost begging for it since the manager insists they cannot afford to pile more debt on another debt.”

The 31-year-old has also revealed he talked to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on his condition and was told to wait.

“I spoke to [Rachier] even today [Friday] and he told me I will be sorted. So far nothing has happened and there is nothing I can do apart from waiting. It is a tough situation for me,” he concluded.

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) was suspended on March 16 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.