Iran sentences French academic Fariba Adelkhah to five years in prison

Iran sentenced a Franco-Iranian academic to five years in prison on Saturday for reasons of national security, according to his lawyer Said Dahghan.

Fariba Adelkhah was “sentenced to five years for assembly and conspiracy against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic,” said Dehghan.

He said his client should only serve five years in prison longer and added that she intended to appeal.

Adelkhah, a specialist in Shia Islam and director of research at Sciences Po University in Paris, was in Evin prison in Tehran while awaiting trial.

Adelkhah’s French colleague Roland Marchal was arrested while visiting him, according to Dehghan, who represents the two academics.

Their case raised tensions between Iran and France, which called for their release as a “gesture” of goodwill.

Adelkhah had been on hunger strike for six weeks to protest his detention. It ended on February 12.

Iran has repeatedly criticized France for what it calls its “interference” in the affair.

The Islamic Republic does not recognize dual nationality.

