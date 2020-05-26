Costa Rica, the first Central American country to legalize gay marriage

Gay marriage is now legal in Costa Rica, becoming the first Central American state to allow it. A decision condemned by the evangelical deputies, who had long opposed it.

The decision was eagerly awaited after a ruling by the Supreme Court. Costa Rica became the first Central American country to approve same-sex marriage on Tuesday, May 26, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the organization of the planned festivities.

Eighth country on the American continent – after Canada, the United States, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador – to legalize gay marriage, Costa Rica is also the first country to do so in Central America and 29e in the world.

In the absence of celebrations, public television and social networks broadcast a special program with historical reminders of the fight against sexual discrimination and messages from personalities around the world.

A victory over the evangelical deputies

“This change brings about a significant social and cultural transformation that allows thousands of people to get married legally,” says President Carlos Alvarado.

An enthusiasm not shared by evangelical deputy Nidia Céspedes who condemned the legalization of gay marriage, “the day of mourning for the traditional Costa Rican family”. “The entry into force of marriage for all is a blow to the souls of generations of Costa Ricans who have cemented the foundation of a great country committed to family and life,” she said in a video. broadcast on social networks.

Evangelical deputies have repeatedly tried to prevent this legalization without successfully gathering the necessary support in Parliament.

In August 2018, the Supreme Court declared the ban on same-sex marriage in the Family Act to be constitutional. It would have given Parliament, where many conservatives are sitting, 18 months to change the law and provided that the ban would otherwise fall automatically after that time, which was the case.

With AFP