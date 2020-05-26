Mercato – Guingamp and Nîmes think of Baptiste Reynet

Under contract with Toulouse until 2022, goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet (29) is set by Guingamp (L2) and Nîmes (L1).

In search of one or even two goalkeepers for the next season, An Avant Guingamp, eighth in Ligue 2, has directed Baptiste Reynet (29) to take on the holder instead of Marc-Aurèle Caillard, at the end of the contract.

As announced by Le Télégramme, the Toulouse porter is featured prominently on the shelves of the Breton Club. But EAG is not alone in this file.

According to information from Goal, Nîmes, maintained in Ligue 1, also cruised for the former Dijonnais, linked to the TFC until 2022. The hooks first tried to retain Paul Bernardoni, but the international spiers borrowed by Bordeaux will finally take over the management of Angers.