When Real Madrid missed Lewandowski for € 20 million

Real Madrid could have offered Robert Lewandowski for € 20 million in 2014.

In 2013, the Polish striker massacred Real Madrid with Borussia Dortmund, the Spanish team was then very interested in the player who had just removed them from the Champions League.

Lewandowski himself recently confirmed in AS that there was then an interest from the Spanish giants, but explained that it was too late, since an agreement had already been made with Bayern Munich.

AS indicates that Real could have paid EUR 20 million to break this pre-contract, thus recruiting the number 9 summer 2014 at a reasonable price.

We understand why the Merengue leaders then hesitated: € 20 million, there was a lot to pay for a “free” transfer, but in hindsight such a transfer could have been an excellent deal for the Spanish club.