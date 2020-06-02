Lazio, a departure is possible for Sergei Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio opened the door to the decision of his granddaughter Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, followed in particular by PSG.

This is nothing new, the 25-year-old Serbian midfielder is followed almost everywhere in Europe and especially by PSG. The news is that it now has a coupon on a suitable offer.

Cellino: “PSG? Tonali doesn’t want to go to France”

Igli Tare, sports director for Lazio, who spoke with Sky Sports Italia, found out about the midfielder’s situation and suggested that a summer departure is possible.

“If there is a situation that makes the club and the player happy it will be taken into account. If this is not the case, it is because he is happy and we are happy for him that he the rest.”

A departure, yes, but at what price? The manager said no more: “I’m not good at thinking about numbers … One thing is certain, it’s that he is a very high level player”.

As a reminder, Lazio should soon offer Argentine midfielder Eibar (Liga) Gonzalo Escalante. A way to prepare for the future without Milinkovic-Savic?