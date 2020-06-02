Lucas Vázquez and the “11 finals” of Real Madrid

Lucas Vázquez is delighted to be back in top form with Real Madrid and hopes the team can win each of their remaining La Liga matches

Madrid are two points from and Barcelona while the clubs of the Spanish elite can now train without restrictions.

The season will resume on June 11 with another 11 games to play. The first match indicating Real returns will be played against Eibar and Vázquez hopes it will be the start of a line that will allow Merengue to win his first championship title since 2017.

“Eibar is the starting point for the remaining 11 finals and we hope to be able to record wins in each match until the end and take the title,” Lucas Vázquez told Real Madrid TV.

“We like to train with all our teammates, all together, enjoy football. This is what we all like, workout where we can all enjoy group football. We train to try to start for the season. Football consists of many factors, such as the physical side, which is very important, and the mental side. This combination of the two means we can get into the league in good shape. “Added the Spanish wing, definitely very safe.