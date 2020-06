Karim Benzema revealed the message his coach Zinedine Zidane sent to his players at Real Madrid.

When the League regains its rights on June 11, Karim Benzema and Real Madrid have intensified their education. Zinedine Zidane’s men, second on two points from FC Barcelona, ​​meet Eibar on the 14th.

Real Madrid, Benzema and his “impatience” to return to the competition

The French real striker revealed to the club’s official media the message from his coach during the recovery: “Enjoy.”