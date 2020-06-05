Al Qaeda’s leader in the Islamic Maghreb was killed by the French army in Mali

French military minister Florence Parly announced on Friday that the head of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Abdelmalek Droukdal, was killed on Wednesday by the French army during an operation in northern Mali.

“On June 3, the French armed forces, with the support of their partners, neutralized Al-Qaeda’s emir of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Abdelmalek Droukdel and several of his close partners during an operation in northern Mali,” wrote Florence Parly.

“This essential struggle for peace and stability in the region has just been a great success,” she added.

According to Florence Parly, Abdelmalek Droukdal commanded all Qaeda groups in North Africa and the Sahel Strip, including JNIM, one of the most important terrorist groups active in the Sahel.

