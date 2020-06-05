“If Klopp really wanted Werner, he would have had it”

Former Reds star John Barnes says Jurgen Klopp didn’t really want Timo Werner on his team.

Liverpool did not lose the signing race for Timo Werner, says John Barnes. For the latter, it was Jurgen Klopp who did not push enough for his club to register the German international.

Merseysiders were considered the favorites to welcome the goal scorer for RB Leipzig. However, the trend has reversed and the latter is likely to move towards the English capital. Blues has found an agreement to recruit him by paying the amount for his release clause.

Questions have been raised about Liverpool being surpassed on this file by being late in making an offer, but Barnes believes Klopp has earned enough credit for all the transfer calls he makes to be completely taken care of. In fact, he believes that if there was no agreement, it was because the manager did not insist enough on his arrival.

In an interview with BonusCodeBets, the ex-idol from Anfield told about Werner: “We have seen in the last two years that we trust Jurgen Klopp. If Jurgen Klopp wanted him, he would have had him, he would have asked that they pay the money if he thought it was worth it. He doesn’t feel that it’s worth it, whether it’s for money or for some other reason, so we’re not taking it, so I think if Liverpool wanted him to go to Liverpool rather than “at Chelsea.”

Liverpool therefore missed the opportunity to offer an excellent center forward, but Barnes wants to trust the German engineer: “I’m not saying he’s not a good player, but Jurgen Klopp decided he didn’t want it for the money they would spend and we trust him. We won’t feel that we lost to Chelsea – we wouldn’t having lost to Chelsea if Jurgen Klopp wanted it. ”