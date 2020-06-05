Luis Fernandez does not target the FFF presidency

The former French international has quit rumors that he applied for the post of Noël Le Graët.

Luis Fernandez gave an interview to the daily L’Equipe where he shared his ideas for French football as well as some suggestions for the federation to take a new direction and break with the past. A position that made Noel Le Graet wonder if he did not direct his position as president.

The 1984 European champion wanted to calm the FFF boss. He was hardly interested in his faith: “Le Graët must have mistaken my words. I never said I would run for president of the federation at the next election. Becoming president is not my goal. It was enough for me to become a coach ”, he always told the team.

While insisting that he had no personal ambition, PSG’s ex-coach still advocated for change: “What we want, us old generation 84 and 98, is to meet behind a project and help French football”.

As a reminder, the latest feature in Luis Fernandez football is that of the sports director of the PSG training center. His last assignment as a coach goes back to 2015-16 when he was responsible for the election in Guinea.