Luis Fernandez does not target the FFF presidency

The former French international has quit rumors that he applied for the post of Noël Le Graët.
The 1984 European champion wanted to calm the FFF boss. He was hardly interested in his faith: “Le Graët must have mistaken my words. I never said I would run for president of the federation at the next election. Becoming president is not my goal. It was enough for me to become a coach ”, he always told the team.
While insisting that he had no personal ambition, PSG’s ex-coach still advocated for change: “What we want, us old generation 84 and 98, is to meet behind a project and help French football”.
As a reminder, the latest feature in Luis Fernandez football is that of the sports director of the PSG training center. His last assignment as a coach goes back to 2015-16 when he was responsible for the election in Guinea.