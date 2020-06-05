Roma failed to recruit Lautaro Martinez for € 8 million

Inter are demanding a huge amount for their Argentine striker, when a Serie A rival could have had it for crumbs just two years ago.

Roma had the opportunity to sign Lautaro Martinez from Racing for almost nothing before Inter recruited him, according to the striker’s agent.

At that time, Martinez impressed with his Argentine training and made 27 appearances in 59 appearances to win a transfer of € 23 million to Inter in the summer of 2018. He became a star in Italy and registered a total of 16 goals in all competitions this season. While he has three years left on his contract with the Lombard training, Barcelona has made him his priority target and is said to be preparing an offer even though Inter Piero Ausilio’s sporting director has warned that the Catalans must adapt to € 111 million in the emissions clause.

However, Roma could have signed it for a fraction of that price just two years ago, while the Spanish side of Atletico Madrid were also in contention. “I had offered Lautaro Martinez to Roma in January 2018 for € 8 million”, Agent Luis Ruzzi told Tuttomercatoweb. “That was the starting clause with Racing at that time. Giallorossi did not take it. There was an important contact with Atletico Madrid as well but which was not reached. January 20, the President of Racing changed the clause to 20 million euros. Inter then did the rest.”

Although Ruzzi believes it would be in the interest of the 22-year-old Argentine international to stay in Milan for the foreseeable future, he believes the opportunity to join Camp Nou will be too tempting to step up. “In my opinion, he will finally go to Barcelona,” Ruzzi added. “Blaugrana does not want to pay the clause, but in my opinion the player wants to go. The offer is important. He should stay at Inter for life, it is the center of the next ten years. C is a champion, a fantastic player. If Inter lost him, that would be a mistake. “