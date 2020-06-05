Shared Israel, officials are afraid of inflation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex a strategic section of the occupied West Bank divides the country and causes the Israelis to fear an explosion of Palestinian anger.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was determined to start the process of joining one-third of the West Bank, the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, will present his government’s strategy to the people in early July.

A project that causes some concern in the country, where some fear the security and diplomatic consequences of the duplication. It presupposes the annexation of the Jordan Valley, a strip of agricultural land that accounts for 30% of the West Bank and more than 130 settlements, as well as the creation of a Palestinian state in a reduced territory and without East Jerusalem as its capital. A territory far from the ambitions of the Palestinians who are still appealing for the two-state solution.

In Israeli society, some voices are cast against the Prime Minister’s plans, which are consistent with the logic of the “peace plan” presented by Donald Trump at the end of January. About 20 associations demanded a large demonstration on June 6 in southern Tel Aviv, in Jaffa, against the annexation and for “a future without occupation and without bloodshed”.

Fear of a third intifada

The Jerusalem Democratic Institute, a Jerusalem-based research center, released an opinion poll on June 3 that showed that while 50% of Israelis support the project, 31% oppose it and 19% “don’t speak.” . And of the 711 people visited, 58% believe that the “historical opportunity” presented by Benjamin Netanyahu could lead to a third intifada, a Palestinian uprising against the occupation.

The school is located in the Palestinian territories, where on Friday, hundreds of Palestinians in several cities on the West Bank demonstrated to protest the plan for annexing Benjamin Netanyahu and colonization. In Tulkarm in the north, the Israeli army fired stun grenades and tear gas to prevent dozens of protesters from approaching a military intersection.

The threat of an explosion of Palestinian anger is being taken seriously in Israel, especially as Palestinian Authority President PA has repeatedly announced that he will no longer be bound by the agreements signed with Israel and the United States, and the end of cooperation with the Hebrew state, including in the field of security.

If implemented, such a measure could threaten relative calm on the West Bank, home to nearly 2.7 million Palestinians and more than 450,000 Israeli settlers, says analysts consulted by AFP.

“A hot summer”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeha warned of a “hot summer” if the Hebrew state continued with the annexation project and warned of “dangerous consequences” in the event of “illegal” annexation of territories.

“Every home, every young person … every element is there to put the powder on if Israel were to join [des pans de la Cisjordanie]”said his side, in an interview recently granted to the Israeli Kan channel, Mahmoud al-Habbash, an adviser to Mahmoud Abbas.

In Israel, the media reports that behind the scenes a certain number of Israeli security agents, in post or retirement, oppose the annexation in general, and in particular as a unilateral measure, which fears repercussions on the ground, even the collapse of the Palestinian authority that would throw out the territory of chaos.

Although the project is welcomed by a large part of the Israeli political class, these officials believe that there is nothing to be gained by including in the law a situation that already exists on the ground.

Diplomatic risks

The second cause of concern is the international and regional diplomatic risk of such a one-sided movement. “If Israel annexed the Jordan Valley in July, this would lead to a major conflict with the Hashemite kingdom,” said King Abdullah of Jordan, whose country is, with Egypt, signing a peace treaty with the Hebrew state, during an interview granted in the middle of May to the German week Spiegel.

For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves LeDrian said last week that France was working with other European countries to define a position, see a joint post, in the event of Israel’s annexation of the West Bank’s colonies.

Warnings that at the moment have not distracted Benjamin Netanyahude from his plan “to write another wonderful chapter in the history of Zionism”.