“Between Manchester United and Chelsea, the choice is easy for Havertz”

The former German international advises his compatriot, Kai Havertz, to take charge of Chelsea.

Kai Havertz was told by Dietmar Hamann that Chelsea would be the most obvious transfer option for him if he faces a choice between the Blues and Manchester United.

The star of Bayer Leverkusen has established himself as one of the most sought after talents in European football. Stables from across the continent follow both its progress and the situation in Germany. Premier League clubs are hoping for his signature. This is the case with Chelsea and Manchester United. And if he had to choose between these two formations, which would be best? The former German international, who passed through Liverpool, but also City and Newcastle, told him his opinion.

“Chelsea and Manchester United win fourth place [en Premier League]. If United misses the Champions League again, the Red Devil may fall behind other clubs, Hamann says. United has lost its appeal in recent years. They have measured things for many years, they are still the biggest club in England, but they have major internal problems. If there was a player on the market earlier, Manchester United was always in the best position to recruit him. I think that is no longer the case today. “

Hamann went on to add that Havertz would have everything to flourish on the side of Stamford Bridge : “When I look at Chelsea I see that they have a coach with Frank Lampard who has done a good job for the club as a player, and I have a feeling the Blues are growing up again. They were embargoed two-year transfer and, with [Mason] Mounting and [Tammy] Abraham took back two young players who were borrowed. [Andreas] Christensen is an incredibly interesting player. For the first time in a long time, you have a team that fans can really relate to. If a Timo Werner or maybe a Kai Havertz were added, it would be an incredibly exciting and interesting story. If I think about where I see the clubs now and in a couple of years, Chelse’s decision would be relatively simple for me as a player. “