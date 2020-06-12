Juventus-Milan (0-0), Juve pass without shining

Juventus are the first to qualify for the Italian Cup final after a draw against AC Milan AC.

Juventus composted its place in the Coppa Italia final on Friday by sharing the awards with AC Milan. Bianconeri went 0-0, which was enough for their luck as they made it 1-1 in the first run. The essentials were therefore safe for this match which marked the resumption of Italian football.

The old lady was never really threatened for this part. And it could hardly have been since it developed in numerical superiority for more than an hour of play after the expulsion of Ante Rebic. The Croatian striker was guilty of a violent gesture against an opponent, and the red one seemed perfectly logical.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty

Bianconeri dominated the debates, but failed to make a difference at the forefront and remained reached by luck. Cristiano Ronaldo was not very inspired. Although restless, the Portuguese missed their match somewhat. In particular, he missed a penalty in the middle of the first period by sending leather on the post. In the 1940s, he also saw one of his attempts stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma. The latter also opposed a close shot from Blaise Matuidi (30 ‘).

The second period of this meeting passed without any real highlight. Rossonerri showed amazing things, but they did not have the argument to succeed in scoring. The absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspended) weighed heavily. With this elimination, the Lombard team gives up almost all hope of competing in Europe next season.