Majorca – Barça (0-4), Messi and Barça take place

Barça fulfilled his task in his recovery match in La Liga. With a sparkling Messi, the Catalans easily won 4-0.

FC Barcelona returned to the competition on Saturday after three months without a match. The Catalans may have feared this difficult trip to the Balearic Islands, but in the end everything went well for the Quique Setién team and their star Lionel Messi. With conquest and transcendent, Blaugrana won 4-0 and consolidated his leadership position. They are tentatively four points ahead of Real Madrid, who play Sunday against Eibar.

The Barcelonaians facilitated their task by doing very early in this part. From their first opportunity, they made a difference. Arturo Vidal made the difference on the spot with a fine diving head on a perfect center from Jordi Alba (2nd). With this goal, the plan for the premises, which would last as long as possible, collapsed completely.

First goal for Braithwaite with Barça

But the 18th in the La Liga rankings did not give up, which gave quite a decent performance during the first act. With a little luck, Mallorca could even have leveled. But on the 22nd, the strike was fought by the Japanese Takefusa Kubo, a former Masia, excellent by Marc-André Ter Stegen. It was a golden opportunity to get back to the brand and she didn’t come again.

Unlike his opponent, Barça was clinically at the forefront and did not miss the opportunity to break. In the 37th minute, Messi Martin Braithwaite gave the ball a penalty spot on a plate and the Danish went out of his way to score his first goal with the Spanish champions. Preferred in front of Luis Suarez at kick-off, he managed perfectly, with a clear volley in the open window.

Messi closes the festival

In the second half, the former Bordeaux player could have made a double if Manolo Reina (59th), Mallorcan’s goalkeeper, had not neutralized him in a match against the head. Including Antoine Griezmann in the 57th minute, Luis Suarez also failed to spice up the bill. This honor eventually went to Jordi Alba. In the 80th minute, the Spanish side used an offer from Messi to infiltrate the area and fix the last opposite ball.

13 – Lionel Messi has been directly involved in 13 of @FC Barcelonaare the last 16 goals in @LaLigaEN (six goals, seven assists). Engine. pic.twitter.com/MoVKpfZ34S – OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 13, 2020

It went 3-0 and then 4-0. A Barça festival cannot be concluded without the insight of Lionel Messi, the Argentine went out of his box to close the brand and offer his third decisive gesture in the evening. After a hook to erase two defenders, he placed an unstoppable shot at the entrance to the area and ended at the bottom. That was the final touch in this Blaugrana fair.