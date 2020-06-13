Mercato – Saul Niguez wants to stay at Atlético

Despite interest from several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, the midfielder says he wants to stay with Colchoneros.

Saul Niguez insisted that the Atlético de Madrid remains his “home” despite speculation about a possible transfer, revealing that he has never talked to a club about a possible move elsewhere.

Saul signed a nine-year contract extension with Atleti 2017, although the long-term deal has not stopped rumors of the Spanish international future in the capital. Manchester United have been marked as a potential midfielder as the club continues to be built under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Saul, however, says he doesn’t know if anything has gone further than the stories in the media. The midfielder also said he is delighted to be living in Madrid and wants to help Diego Simeone’s team reach the top four in La Liga this season.

“I see things on Instagram or in the magazines you publish, but I haven’t heard of any clubSaul told Radio Marca. I focus on the end of the season, the goal [de finir dans le top 4] and then I dream of the Champions League.

“I have a long-term contract that I signed because I want to stay here. I have no problem staying here because my family is here, this is my home. People say, ‘Deny the rumors, but if you deny it and something happens see you bad out.

“I stick to football and what needs to happen will happen. I’m just focused on the goal of Atlético, which should be in the top 4, and then I try to get the goal of the season most desired.”

Atlético will return to the competition on Sunday with a trip to Athletic Bilbao for its first game since the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Atletico have not played since their 3-2 overtime victory over Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League round on March 16, which allowed them to defeat the defending champions to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

Atlético de Madrid President Enrique Cerezo recently said that Atlético should be rewarded for his victory over the defending champion and received the trophy if it is not possible to end the tournament this season.