Naples-Inter (1-1), Mertens qualifies Napoli

Napoli qualified for the Italian Cup final by standing up against Inter Milan. Dries Mertens signed the decisive goal.

122 – Dries Mertens is now the best scorer with Napoli in all competitions, passing Marek Hamsik (121) and reaching 122 goals for Azzurri.

Dries Mertens will long remember his 122nd goal in the Napoli jersey. Because it was he who allowed him to take over Marek Hamsik as the best director in the club’s history, but also to run Partenopei in the Coppa Italia final at the expense of Inter. This is called a recycler for the competition.

After the 1-0 first round at San Siro, the Gattuso team could only settle for a home parity result. This is what she got, despite the absence of her hot public. Led the mark very quickly after an early goal by Christian Eriksen (2nd), she revived at the end of the first period thanks to her Belgian striker (41, 1-1). The latter was at the end of a counter-phrase, initiated by David Opsina and expanded by Lorenzo Insigne.

Ospina, this hero

It was then 1-1 and it is a point that the locals managed to keep until the end. In the second half they crawled behind to secure the qualification. The mission was carried out, but it could have been different if there were no Ospina in the goals. Already decisive for his own goal, the former goalkeeper in Nice made an exceptional stop at 82nd in front of Eriksen to maintain the positive result.

Inter missed the ball, but the Lombard team can especially undo the unconverted opportunities by 1-0. Lukaku (32nd) and Antonio Candreva (40th) had breakpoints at the end of the foot, but did not take advantage of them. This elimination is a big disillusionment for the band to Antonio Conte, who saw himself ending the season with a trophy.

For Naples, the transition to the finals is a real spark in this 2019/2020 campaign, which will have been very complicated. There is still an obstacle to overcome to get the club’s seventh Italian Cup. And the first since 2014. The meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium in Rome ahead of Juventus.