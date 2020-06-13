new Covid-19 outbreak detected, eleven blocks in Beijing limited

Eleven residential areas in southern Beijing are contained because of the emergence of a new coronavirus outbreak in a nearby market, authorities said on Saturday.

A district in the Chinese capital Beijing is in a “health war” following an outbreak of new cases of pollution at Covid-19 in connection with a local agricultural market, said Saturday, June 13, Chu Junwei, a representative of the Fengtai district.

The official told a press conference that 45 out of 517 views on the local Xinfadi agricultural market had revealed coronavirus infections.

Speaking to reporters, a spokesman for Beijing city announced that sports events were suspended in the Chinese capital and interprovincial tourism is temporarily banned, with immediate effect.

He said all six cases of contamination identified in Beijing on Friday concerned visitors to the Xinfadi market, which closed overnight Friday through Saturday after the report of two cases linked to the site.

Nine surrounding schools and kindergartens have also been closed.

Local authorities, afraid of a new wave of the epidemic that began in central China in 2019, have plans to test more than 10,000 people who work or have visited the Xinfadi market.

A first case of contamination in Beijing in almost two months was reported on Thursday.

With AFP and Reuters