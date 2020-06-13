OL did not receive any offers for Aouar or Dembélé

According to Rudi Garcia, the Olympics have not been asked for their two international prospects, Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembélé.

Many players are announced for starting on the Olympic side during this off-season. But the most appreciated articles have not yet been the subject of a proposal. So Rudi Garcia said on Saturday during an intervention on RTL Foot.

The Rhone coach said he was very confident that he could keep his main offensive weapons, as there were no evaluations outside to recruit them: “I hope Houssem Aouar will remain. He and Moussa Dembele. I can categorically say that we did not receive an offer. I am told that Memphis will not appear in the possible starts either.”

For Aouar, the statements of the Lyonnais technician are in line with what Jean-Michel Aulas said on Saturday, with hitherto zero suggestions. And when it comes to Depay, it is the same number as what Sports Director Juninho did. Although no agreement has been reached with the Dutch striker for an extension of the contract, there is optimism that he will still be with Gone next season.

OL looks at “young, rather than experienced defenders”

Among the other nuggets the Olympics have is the talented Rayan Cherki. Garcia admitted that he appreciated him greatly and that he counted on him for future installments: “Rayan Cherki had a very good start as Maxence Caqueret. I did not wait for the injuries to play them. We have to create the conditions for their development, so not too many players with high levels ahead of them. “

In addition, the former Marseille coach admitted that he was currently looking for another central defender: “We are looking for a central defender. Numerically, there are only three. We need leadership, but we look at young defenders rather than experienced defenders. I don’t know if financially everything will be possible.